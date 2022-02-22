Light burning smell in cockpit of TUI fly Belgium Embraer 190 results in precautionary landing at Ostend-Bruges airport

TUI Airlines Belgium - Embraer ERJ-190STD
TUI Airlines Belgium – Embraer ERJ-190STD

In the evening of 21 February, a TUI fly Belgium Embraer 190 (registered OO-JEM) operated flight TB1072 between Malaga, Spain and Ostend-Bruges, Belgium. During approach to Ostend, however, the pilots squawked a 7700 general emergency distress signal. 

A light burning smell was noticed in the cockpit, hence the 7700 activation, TUI fly Belgium spokesperson Florence Bruyère explained to Aviation24.be: “as a precaution, emergency services awaited the aircraft upon landing. Not a single moment the safety of the passengers and crew members was threatened,” she said, adding that the passengers calmly exited the aircraft after landing.

