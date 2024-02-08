TUI Fly Belgium launches two-weekly flights between Antwerp and Oujda, Morocco

TUI Fly Belgium will operate two weekly flights between Antwerp, Belgium and Oujda, Morocco. Between 26 June and 22 September 2024, the holiday-destination airline will fly on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Due to high demand in the local Moroccan community, the decision was made to launch the route, the airline said. People can visit friends and relatives quite comfortable by landing at their hometown. The brand new Embraer E195-E2, which TUI Fly Belgium operates in Antwerp since last Summer season, will be used.

Outbound: Antwerp 22:30 – Oujda 00:25

Inbound: Oujda 03:00 – Antwerp 06:55

(*) all times local.