TUI and TUI fly launch winter offerings with more daily and direct flights

As the fall vacation season approaches, TUI and TUI fly have announced their winter season 2023/24 offerings which are now available for booking. The new winter season brings increased flight frequency and direct flights to various destinations, which will greatly enhance travel comfort.

TUI is launching its first daily flight to Sal, Cape Verde this winter season. Additionally, there will be three departures per week to Boa Vista, the second Cape Verde destination. “Previous winters have shown that Cape Verde is gaining popularity year after year, thanks to its relatively short flight time and unique blend of European and exotic influences“, the travel group says, adding that “perfect winter temperatures and the strong presence of excellent Riu hotels are also adding to its appeal, with the TUI BLUE Cabo Verde hotel contributing to the destination’s success.”

“The Canary Islands remain a staple of TUI’s winter offerings. For travelers departing from regional airports, there is good news as there will be more direct flights from Ostend to Tenerife and Gran Canaria. TUI is also introducing the Embraer E2, an advanced aircraft type, which will allow for the first-ever two direct flights per week from Antwerp to Tenerife and Gran Canaria.

Egypt has been gaining in popularity for some time, and TUI is responding by increasing the number of weekly flights from three to five departures per week to Hurghada, one of the most popular destinations.

After a difficult period due to the pandemic and the energy crisis, TUI is seeing a resurgence in Caribbean destinations. This winter, three flights will depart to Cancun, Mexico, including one direct flight. There will also be three weekly flights to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, with two of them being direct flights.”

Bookings can be made at www.tui.be, www.tuifly.be, or through a travel agent. With increased flight frequency and direct flights to popular destinations, TUI and TUI Fly are poised to make this winter season a success for travelers seeking sun, fun, and relaxation.