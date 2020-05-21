Indonesian crew of German cruise ships return home in Bali on a TUIfly Belgium flight from Hamburg

A total of 242 Indonesian crew members of the, andcruise ships left for the Ngurah Rai International Airport, Bali, on Wednesday. They landed at the resort island on Thursday at 14:07 local time, the embassy revealed in a press statement.

“This is the last repatriation. Alhamdulillah (Thank God), all of them have tested negative for COVID-19,” Indonesian Ambassador to Germany, Arif Havas Oegroseno, said.

The Indonesian sailors boarded a chartered flight of TUIfly Belgium, TB8333, which took off from Hamburg International Airport at 18:33 local time on Wednesday. The flight was operated by Boeing 787-8 registered PH-TFM.

As of May 19, 2020, the Indonesian Government has facilitated the return of 99,543 Indonesian citizens from abroad. Majority of them are Indonesian migrant workers working in Malaysia and Indonesian sailors employed with foreign cruise ships.

Source: Antara (Jakarta)