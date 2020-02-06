TUI fly Belgium Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner grounded at Montego Bay, Jamaica, after technical issue

On 4 February, TUI fly Belgium was forced to cancel flight TB166 between Montego Bay, Jamaica, and Brussels, Belgium, after a technical issue on a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner (reg. OO-LOE). The airline grounded the aircraft for a technical inspection.

The aircraft was coming from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and had already a planeload of tourists on board, on their way to Brussels.

TUI technicians are currently working on the aircraft to fix the issue, the airline confirmed, a technical issue that appears to be a problem with the aircraft’s brakes. 305 passengers were accommodated in hotels around the island and are “blocked” there since. Some of them rushed to television chain RTL-INFO to complain about the airline’s handling of the issue.

The airline reassured its passengers to have to problem fixed as soon as possible. Sarah Saucin, the spokeswoman for TUI fly, said that all passengers will be entitled to a 600 euros EU261/2004 compensation in addition to the reimbursement of their costs.

Hopefully, the aircraft will be able to take off to Brussels this afternoon, after more than 48 hours on the ground.