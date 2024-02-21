French-speaking schoolchildren from Belgium boost winter travel trends during Carnival holidays

For the second consecutive year, French-speaking schoolchildren of Belgium are enjoying an extended two-week vacation during Carnival, creating a favourable period for both winter sports and sun travel.

The absence of Easter holidays has elevated the popularity of the Carnival break, with a significant 43% increase in skiing enthusiasts compared to the previous year. French-speaking schoolchildren, being almost exclusive in their second-week vacation timing, benefit from increased availability and more attractive prices, with 65% opting for this week, which is 10% cheaper on average than the first week. The average skiing budget per person is €683, reflecting a 6% reduction from the previous year.

While skiing experiences a surge, sun vacations also see an 11% rise among French speakers, seeking destinations with guaranteed sunshine. Spain, particularly the Canary Islands, remains a top choice for 35% of travellers, and Egypt, despite geopolitical challenges, remains popular, with Marsa Alam entering the list of favourite regions. Cape Verde also stands out, offering a compelling alternative to the Caribbean. The average budget for plane vacations amounts to €1,333 per person, marking an 8% increase from the previous year, with an average stay of 7 nights.

The extended two-week break facilitates more distant trips, with the Dominican Republic and Mexico witnessing significant growth of 22% and 38%, respectively. The top five countries for plane vacations include Spain, Egypt, Cape Verde, Morocco, and Tunisia, while the top ski destinations are France, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, and Germany, according to TUI Belgium.