For the first time in 20 months, a Belgian Boeing 737 MAX flies again

For the first time in many months, a Belgian Boeing 737 MAX takes to the air again. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 registered OO-TMY, part of the TUIfly Belgium fleet, took off this Wednesday morning for a two-hour flight.

The four TUI fly Belgium 737 MAX aircraft have been grounded since March 2019 under an EASA Airworthiness Directive after the fatal crashes of a Lion Air and an Ethiopian Boeing 737 MAX aircraft killing 346 persons. EASA declared the aircraft safe to return to service in Europe at the end of January 2021.

The aircraft took off from Brussels Airport at 10:35 local time (UTC+1) with flight number JAF066K, headed to Germany and flew at FL410 towards the south of Bremen, came back above Brussels to the Belgian Coast, made a touch-and-go at Ostend-Bruges airport before returning to its Brussels home where it landed at 12:44.

A test flight is part of the normal procedure for aircraft that have been stationary for a long time, according to TUIfly Belgium.

However, it is not yet clear when TUIfly Belgium will carry passengers again onboard its four Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.