“Flanders”, the new Embraer E-195 E-2 aeroplane from TUI fly Belgium officially unveiled today by Mayor Bart De Wever at Antwerp Airport

In October 2022, TUI Airline had already announced the leasing of 3 Embraer aircraft type E195-E2 for TUI fly Belgium, a new step towards more sustainable aviation. Today TUI fly officially presented the first aircraft at an event at Antwerp airport. Bart De Wever, Mayor of Antwerp, and Elie Bruyninckx, CEO of the TUI Western Region, officially presented the aircraft. Its name, “Flanders”, was revealed by the mayor.

Today is a day of celebration for Belgian aviation, for TUI and for Antwerp airport: the first of three Embraer E195-E2 aircraft from TUI fly has been presented. Equipped with the most modern engines on the market, this new aircraft takes a big step forward in terms of technology and durability, with CO2 emissions reduced by 33% compared to the E190, the aircraft it replaces in the TUI fleet. But the halving of noise emissions is also a major factor for the well-being of people living near the airport.

Gunther Hofman, Managing Director of the TUI fly Western Region, addressed the guests and once again underlined the enormous efforts of aviation in general and TUI fly in particular in terms of ecological progress: “Since our inception, we can, as an airline, have an excellent track record in terms of fleet renewal, just think of the Boeing 787 ‘Dreamliner’, the four Embraer E190s in 2013 or the four Boeing 737 MAX 8s in 2018. As with the previous introduction of new aircraft types, it is Belgium that has the honour of receiving the first models within the TUI Group, and we are very proud of that. We are also the only airline in Belgium to fly with Embraers and we are known for our outstanding expertise with these aircraft.”

Elie Bruyninckx, CEO of the TUI Western Region, is also delighted with this new step: “TUI Airline has a fleet of around 130 aircraft, the majority coming from the manufacturer Boeing. The fact that we are deviating from this with the deployment of the three Embraers for Antwerp, due to the shorter runway which is not suitable for larger Boeings, shows that TUI believes in a positive future for Antwerp airport, indeed the efficiency of the new Embraer also opens up new business opportunities. By increasing the range of flights to over 4000 kilometres, we have been able to add very popular destinations such as the Canary Islands, the Turkish Riviera and the Greek Islands to the network from Antwerp. And we could adding more in the near future, so we can get even more Antwerpers faster to their favourite destination.”

Bart De Wever, mayor of Antwerp, unveiled “Flanders”, the name of the plane that will now put the Flemish region in the spotlight at several foreign airports. He also stressed the importance of flying as sustainably as possible from his city. “The influence of our city extends into many areas and I support this airport, which is very valuable to many Antwerp residents due to its accessibility and its human scale. I particularly appreciate the fact that TUI is investing in aircraft more sustainable for our airport and thus promote Flanders“.

Eric Dumas, CEO of Antwerp Airport, said that the airport’s recently celebrated centenary is a key milestone that contributes to the dynamic image of the city: “With the new Embraer 195-E2 aircraft, which are quieter and more fuel efficient, TUI fly is helping the airport develop into a modern and sustainable mobility hub. The new aircraft also allow Antwerp Airport to serve more distant destinations, meeting the demand of travellers from the Antwerp region.”

After “Flanders”, the names of the two other E2s which will replace the planes in service in Antwerp this year will be “Brussels” and “Wallonia”.

Zaventem, June 19, 2023