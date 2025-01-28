Emergency landing of TUI fly Belgium flight at Brussels Airport

TUI fly Belgium flight TB3465 from Brussels to Algiers via Oran (Boeing 737 MAX 8 registered OO-MAX) experienced a terrifying emergency landing on Monday, leaving its 175 passengers shaken.

After taking off 30 minutes late, the plane turned back an hour into the flight due to a technical issue. Passengers were instructed to prepare for an emergency landing, creating a scene described as “apocalyptic” by Hamid, a passenger from Liège. He recounted to La Libre Belgique moments of panic, with passengers crying and screaming as a loud noise emanated from the rear of the plane for about 40 minutes.

Fortunately, the plane landed safely at Brussels Airport with no injuries. TUI cited precautionary measures for the return, enabling their technicians to inspect the aircraft.

TUI provided hotel accommodations or taxi rides home for affected passengers.