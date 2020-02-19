Design your own livery on one of TUI Fly Belgium’s Summer chartered Boeing 737’s

Traditionally during the busier summer months, TUI Belgium charters extra aircraft to bring holiday-goers to their destination. Unlike the own blue TUI Fly Belgium Boeing 737’s and 787’s, these aircraft are mainly boring white. TUI therefore calls on everyone to participate in a “Design the Sky” competition.

TUI is looking for a creative, unique, funny and/or eye-catching design on one of their chartered Boeing 737 aircraft. Create and send your design before 1 March.

How do you participate?

Create a design for the tail and fuselage of the aircraft in a pdf or jpeg file (maximum size 2 MB). Please note that the logo of Brussels Airport Company, the TUI letters and the Smile logo are legible. Ready? Upload it via this website: www.tui.be/nl/designthesky

And the winner is….

Check TUI fly’s Facebook page on 4 March as a voting booth between the two most beautiful designs will be held. The design that receives the most votes by 5 March at 11:59 (UTC +1) wins the “Design the Sky” contest.

As a winner of the contest, you will be the guest of honor on the aircraft’s first flight and you will receive a scale model of “your” aircraft.