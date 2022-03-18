Dakar, Senegal, new TUIfly Belgium destination from 4 July

TUI, Belgium’s largest tour operator, will offer flights and package tours to Senegal from the big holidays. The flights will be operated by the airline TUI fly Belgium from Brussels airport (BRU) to Dakar Blaise Diagne international airport (DSS).

During the summer season, TUI will offer 8 hotels, all located on the Petite-Côte of Senegal, one of the main tourist destinations in West Africa, 40 km from the airport and 80 km from the capital Dakar.

Senegal will be an annual destination. In each season, the Belgian traveller will therefore be able to visit this unique country with a very attractive tourist profile:

For relaxation, there are beautiful unspoiled sandy beaches. Most of the four- and five-star accommodations, half of which offer the all-inclusive formula, are distinguished by their charming African atmosphere. The brand new five-star hotel RIU Baobab, the newest member of the Spanish hotel chain, is characterised by its modern design and largely meets all European quality standards.

For culture lovers, the bustling capital of Dakar with its beautiful colonial architecture is definitely worth a visit.

As for nature lovers, they will find a wide range of excursions in the national parks and the vast deserts of Senegal.

But the great tourist asset of Senegal is undoubtedly its particularly welcoming population.

In practice:

From 4 July, the airline TUI fly Belgium will serve Dakar airport every Monday (via Cape Verde).

From the autumn holidays and throughout the winter season 2022-2023, TUI fly will offer 2 flights per week.

You can book a flight to Dakar from 199.99 each way.

It is possible to book a package holiday from €1316 (one week with breakfast at the Palm Beach hotel, 3 stars) and an all-inclusive holiday from €1511 per person (Riu Baobab hotel, 5 stars).

18 March 2022