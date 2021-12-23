Christmas holiday: 85 percent of travellers from Ostend airport fly to Spain with TUI fly Belgium

After a Christmas holiday without flights from Ostend in 2020, TUI fly Belgium is satisfied with the number of passengers travelling from Ostend during this Christmas holiday. All flights between December 24 and 31 depart fully booked and easily take as many passengers as in 2019, the last pre-corona Christmas. Only from the weekend of January 1, there is still availability.

Due to the extreme last-minute behaviour of the traveller since the corona crisis, this second week of the Christmas holidays may also be almost fully booked. For TUI fly, this is evidence of an increasingly positive evolution since April 2021, when the ban on non-essential travel came to an end. The 4 Spanish destinations remain extremely convincing with 85% of the total number of travellers. Egypt has only flown in again in October and therefore had a very short booking season.

The main destination from Ostend remains Alicante, the airport is a 1-hour drive from the popular resort of Benidorm. Immediately following is the Canary Island of Tenerife, which convinces almost as many passengers, followed by Malaga and Gran Canaria. Compared to 2019, Malaga is the destination that will welcome even more travellers despite the corona crisis than in the pre-corona Christmas holidays of 2019.

Egypt was only restarted by TUI fly in October after an internal evaluation of the sanitary condition and the possibility of a pleasant holiday experience on-site. As a result, the 2 Egyptian destinations Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh had a short booking season before the Christmas holidays. These destinations are also fully booked until December 31.

The flights from Ostend are an exclusive offer of TUI fly and have been a great success since the start because of the easy accessibility and the small scale of the airport. TUI is counting on a continuation of the positive trend in travel and firmly believes that Ostend will be able to reach its passenger numbers of 2019 again next year.