Celebrating 20 years of TUI fly Belgium: a journey of innovation and sustainability

Exactly 20 years ago, TUI fly Belgium, formerly known as Jetairfly and now part of TUI Airline, embarked on its inaugural commercial flight. Since then, the airline has continuously evolved and become an indispensable part of Belgian aviation. As the country’s second-largest airline, it has transported over 53 million passengers throughout the years. From its inception, TUI fly Belgium has been a pioneer, placing sustainability at the forefront by consistently investing in a modern fleet.

On March 20, 2004, TUI fly Belgium (then Jetairfly) took off from Brussels Airport bound for the Costa Almeria and the Costa del Sol with 189 passengers on board.

Initially established to transport holidaymakers from tour operators TUI (formerly Jetair), VIP Selection, and Sunjets to their vacation destinations, TUI fly Belgium expanded its operations rapidly. By 2004, it served 42 destinations, primarily in the Mediterranean region. Soon, its services grew to include standalone flight bookings and flights to more distant destinations. Within a year, TUI fly Belgium became the first Belgian airline to offer direct flights to the Caribbean. Today, passenger satisfaction is paramount, with the airline’s offerings tailored even more closely to travelers’ needs, encompassing around a hundred destinations from Belgium.

At its inception, TUI fly Belgium operated with a fleet of 5 Boeing 737s (3 Classic Generation and 2 Next Generation). Presently, 31 aircraft operate from various Belgian and Dutch airports. TUI fly Belgium is now part of the international TUI Airline, uniting 5 airlines and a fleet of over 130 aircraft to form one of Europe’s largest airlines. Through this integration, the airline benefits from economies of scale in aircraft procurement and financing, aircraft maintenance and engineering, IT, and joint flight planning.

Sustainability has always been a cornerstone of TUI Group’s investments and those of its subsidiaries. TUI fly Belgium has consistently been a pioneer in this regard. One of its key priorities is maintaining a modern fleet by systematically upgrading to more sustainable aircraft. The introduction of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner for long-haul flights in late 2013 marked a significant milestone in this strategy. At the time, the Dreamliner represented the most revolutionary commercial aircraft on the market, offering greater fuel efficiency, reduced weight, quieter operations, and an extended range.

Subsequently, TUI welcomed the Boeing 737 MAX in 2018, along with the Embraer E190-E1, which was recently replaced by the innovative Embraer E195-E2. The Embraer aircraft, with their smaller capacity, achieve optimal load factors, resulting in reduced fuel consumption per passenger.

All of TUI fly’s aircraft are equipped with upward winglets, known as “Split Scimitar Winglets,” which enhance aerodynamics and reduce emissions by an average of 5% compared to aircraft without them.

Beyond fleet modernization, TUI fly has upheld a commitment since its inception to train pilots in sustainable flying practices. This includes employing various techniques to optimize fuel consumption and reduce CO2 emissions. Each flight route has specific procedures and flight planning tailored to this purpose. Measures for optimal weight distribution and limiting onboard weight are continuously reviewed and improved. TUI goes further by setting a target to reduce air transport emissions by an additional 24% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels.

Since its establishment, TUI fly Belgium has been a significant economic contributor to various airports in Belgium. When TUI fly Belgium began operations in 2004, 255 people were employed to ensure the smooth execution of flights. Today, over 1100 individuals work for the airline in Belgium, both at its headquarters in Zaventem and at the airports of Brussels, Liège, Ostend, and Antwerp. TUI fly Belgium is the only airline with an extensive offering from these regional airports, which are particularly popular among travelers due to their accessibility and small scale. Through close collaboration with TUI Netherlands, it is now possible to book flights from Dutch airports via www.tuifly.be. The airline continuously recruits new personnel to ensure the ongoing success of its operations.

Source: TUI fly Belgium press release