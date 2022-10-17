Brussels South Charleroi Airport strike: TUI fly Belgium moves three flights to Brussels Airport on 18 October

Due to the strike of the security personnel at Brussels South Charleroi airport, the airline TUI fly Belgium will divert to Brussels Airport its three scheduled flights scheduled for 18 October to Oujda, Palma de Mallorca and Rabat. The passengers concerned will be contacted by SMS.

TUI fly asks these passengers to go directly to Brussels Airport at the originally scheduled time, as Charleroi airport is not easily accessible and therefore TUI fly cannot operate transfer buses.

The return flights to Belgium will land as planned at Brussels South Charleroi airport.