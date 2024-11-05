Brussels Airport celebrates first TUI fly Belgium flight to Curaçao

Brussels Airport welcomed the inaugural TUI fly Belgium flight TB123 to Curaçao with a festive ceremony. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner registered PH-TFL, destined for the Caribbean, departed with a ceremonial water salute, marking the start of twice-weekly flights from Brussels to Curaçao, with a stopover in Punta Cana on the outbound journey and a direct return.

Responding to the growing demand for Caribbean destinations, TUI Belgium’s new route offers Belgian travellers access to the tropical island known for its rich history, vibrant architecture in Willemstad (a UNESCO World Heritage site), and picturesque beaches. Arjan Kers, Managing Director for TUI Belgium and the Netherlands, highlighted Curaçao’s appeal to Dutch-speaking travellers due to its cultural ties and warm climate.

With 34 curated hotels, from luxury resorts to intimate accommodations, TUI offers options to suit various budgets and travel preferences. Passengers can also select enhanced seating options on the Dreamliner for a more comfortable journey.

Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport, emphasized the significance of this new Caribbean route in enhancing the airport’s intercontinental connections and TUI’s holiday offerings. TUI fly anticipates Curaçao will become a popular winter destination for Belgian travellers seeking sun and relaxation.