On 27 May, a TUI fly Belgium Boeing 737-700 (registered OO-JAO) operated flight TB2182 between Thira, Greece and Brussels, Belgium with 80 passengers on board. While overflying Belgrade, at 40,000 feet, the crew suspected a fuel leak, shut down the belated engine down and diverted to Belgrade, Serbia.

A replacement Boeing 737 (registered OO-JAY) was dispatched to pick up the stranded passengers, OO-JAO is still on the ground at Belgrade at moment of writing.

Source: avherald.com