TUI fly Belgium Boeing 737 clips wing with de-icing truck

On 7 April, a TUI fly Belgium Boeing 737-800 (registered OO-TUK) was scheduled to operate flight TB3313 between Brussels, Belgium and Eskisehir, Turkey. Just before departure, the aircraft taxied to the remote de-icing spot at Brussels.



After de-icing treatment, however, while moving towards the holding point of the active runway, the aircraft hit the de-icing truck.

The aircraft received damage to the right wingtip and was forced to return to the gate.

A replacement aircraft (Boeing 737-800 registered OO-SRO) with a stand-by crew has operated the flight to Turkey with a delay of 4 hours.