On 3 October, a TUI fly Belgium Boeing 737-800 (registered OO-JAV) operated flight OR695 between Amsterdam, The Netherlands and Funchal, Madeira, Portugal for TUI fly Netherlands.

Around one hour into the flight, however, the aircraft was forced to return to Amsterdam after an unreliable airspeed indication.

Another Boeing 737-800 (registered OO-JAQ) of TUI fly Belgium was deployed to operate the flight to Funchal.