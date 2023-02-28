TUI fly Belgium Boeing 737-800 suffers tail strike on departure Amsterdam Schiphol

On 27 February, a TUI fly Belgium Boeing 737-800 (registered OO-JAY) was scheduled to operate flight OR1631 between Amsterdam Schiphol, The Netherlands and Gran Canaria, Spain. On departure, the aircraft suffered a tail strike. The crew stopped climbing at 9,000 feet and returned to Amsterdam for an uneventful landing 30 minutes after initial take-off.

The holiday airline dispatched a replacement aircraft (registered OO-JAF) to Amsterdam.

The passengers arrived in Gran Canaria with a delay of around six hours. This morning at 9:00 local time, the aircraft departed Gran Canaria again destination Groningen, according to Flightradar24-data.

OO-JAY is scheduled to be ferried back to Brussels this afternoon at 17:00 local time.