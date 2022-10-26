Autumn holiday: all flights from Ostend fully booked. Number of travellers to Tenerife and Alicante increased strongly

The autumn holiday that will start next weekend in Flanders means another week of high season for Ostend-Bruges airport with fully booked flights from TUI fly Belgium. Alicante and Tenerife in particular are recording much higher passenger numbers than during the last pre-corona autumn break of 2019.

This weekend, more than 2000 travellers will fly with TUI fly from Ostend to the south to experience a week of autumn holidays. TUI fly has programmed 12 flights to 5 Spanish destinations: Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Alicante, Malaga and Murcia. With the exception of a few seats, all flights are now fully booked and in total 5% more travellers are departing than during the last pre-corona autumn holiday of 2019.

The main destination from Ostend remains Alicante, an airport at a 1-hour drive from the popular resort of Benidorm. Second is the Canary Island of Tenerife, which convinces almost as many passengers, followed by Malaga and Gran Canaria.

Alicante is the big winner in terms of passenger numbers: TUI fly welcomes twice as many travellers on its flights to Alicante as in the autumn break of 2019.

Tenerife is also doing very well with 50% more travellers than three years ago.

The flights from Ostend are an exclusive offer of TUI fly and have been a great success since the start because of the easy accessibility and the small scale of the airport. TUI is counting on a continuation of the positive trend in travel and firmly believes that this regional airport will also achieve good figures in the coming months.