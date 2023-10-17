Autumn holiday 2023: 15% more Dutch-speaking Belgians will soon go to the sun

Belgians’ wanderlust is back at cruising speed this year, even now that the dark months are just around the corner and the need for sun will be great. For the autumn holidays, traditionally the first holiday period of the winter season, TUI, the country’s largest travel organisation, is recording 15% more bookings among Flemish people this year than last year.

The French-speaking community now has an extra week of autumn holidays for the second time and they mainly choose the first, slightly cheaper week as their departure period. As a result, the number of bookings from French-speaking Belgians has increased by as much as 40%.

The non-European holiday countries are once again successful, but Spain remains the absolute leader because of the Canary Islands with their guaranteed summer temperatures and the Spanish Costas as a price breaker. Besides Belgium itself, Germany is the favourite country for car holidays.

The autumn holidays are traditionally a week with a high demand for warm destinations in the run-up to the approaching chilly months. The Flemish only have a week’s holiday and prefer to make the most of their stay. They therefore often choose a destination that does not require them to fly or drive too far.

Spain remains by far the top destination for flying holidays with 50% of the number of Flemish travellers. One in three chooses the Canary Islands of Tenerife or Gran Canaria, which have been popular for years due to their great weather reliability. The Spanish Costas are also doing very well due to the short flight distance and budget-friendly accommodations.

One in four Flemish people opts for an all-in holiday in Egypt and Turkey. Both countries are known for their excellent hotels with a strong price-quality ratio. Tunisia and Morocco complete the top 5.

The Caribbean destinations are a less obvious choice for this holiday period of only 1 week. Nevertheless, many Flemish people are still looking for an exotic alternative, but closer to home. This explains the annually increasing success of the Cape Verde islands, Gambia and Senegal, ‘local colour’ only a 6-hour flight away and within a similar time zone.

Bookings started very early this year, unlike the previous 3 years, when changing coronavirus measures and subsequently, the energy crisis made many travellers decide to make last-minute reservations. Flemish holidaymakers are once again aware of the scarcity during holiday periods, when demand is traditionally higher than supply, and have taken full advantage of the early booking benefits. The guarantee that the trip can be rebooked without costs up to 28 days before departure also creates confidence that waiting is no longer useful. The French-speaking autumn holidays last two weeks and many French-speaking Belgians opt for a departure during the week of October 21.

The average travel budget of the Flemish for a flying holiday is €1,406 per person versus €1,332 in 2022. There are major differences: a budget of €2,000 is set for Mexico and the Dominican Republic, while a week on the Costa Almeria, Mallorca and Benidorm remains below €900 per person.

For a car holiday, the Flemish pays an average of €290, compared to €241 in 2022. A short holiday of a few nights in Belgium or the Netherlands costs €175. For a week in Austria, the price is €650 per person.

An average of €408 is spent on a city trip, 27% more than last year.

Top 5 flying holidays:

Countries: Spain, Egypt, Turkey, Tunisia, Morocco

Regions: Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Turkish Riviera, Costa Blanca, Hurghada

Top 5 car holidays:

Countries: Germany, Belgium, France, Spain, Netherlands

Regions: Belgian coast, Belgian Ardennes, Sauerland (D), Eifel (D), Moselle (D)

Top 5 city trips:

Rome, Paris, London, Barcelona, Lisbon