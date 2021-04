A TUIfly Belgium Boeing 787 Dreamliner transports Covid-19 vaccines from Beijing to the Dominican Republic via Brussels

A new batch with 500,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines against COVID-19 has arrived in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic received a new batch with 500,000 doses of vaccines against COVID-19, this Wednesday 21 April afternoon.

The cargo was transported on an aircraft from Beijing PEK, China, that landed at Las Américas International Airport – Dr. José Francisco Peña Gómez in Santo Domingo.

The batch with the 500,000 Sinovac vaccines was transported on TUI fly Belgium flight JAF/X3 9820, via Brussels, where the aircraft (Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner registered OO-LOE) made an intermediate stop.

The plane is now on its way back to Brussels as JAF/TB 9821. It is expected at 22:55.