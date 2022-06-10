A TUI Fly Belgium plane en route to Liège returns to Casablanca after a bird strike

Almost an hour after taking off from Casablanca, a plane from TUI Fly Belgium had to turn around after hitting a bird.

More fear than harm for the passengers of flight TB2542 connecting Casablanca and Liège, on the evening of Thursday, June 9.

The plane carrying them, a TUI Fly Belgium Boeing 737-700 registered OO-JAR, had taken off as planned, at 19:20 (local time) from Casablanca, with an expected time of arrival at midnight, after a flight of 3 hours 40 minutes.

But, less than an hour after takeoff, the passengers were surprised by a message from the captain announcing that they had to return to Mohammed V airport in Casablanca. The reason: the plane hit a bird during the flight.

After inspection, the plane took off again at 23:00 to arrive at Liège at 03:00 on Friday morning, three hours behind schedule.

Source: H24info Maroc, Flightradar24