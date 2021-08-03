44 holiday destinations available to Belgian TUI guests, with Bulgaria among the top ones for the first time

Since 19.04.2021, the summer season has started at TUI Belgium and more than 44 holiday destinations are available to Belgian TUI guests.

Demand for holidays in European countries remains high. Spain is particularly popular this summer, especially the Balearic island of Majorca and the Canary island of Tenerife. The Greek islands of Crete, Rhodes and Kos are also very popular with Belgians.

For the first time, there is a country among the top five holiday destinations of TUI Belgium: Bulgaria. Demand for the Bulgarian Black Sea coast is actually very high and ranks the third most popular holiday destination for Belgians. The country in south-eastern Europe is characterised by a very good price-performance ratio, many cultural sites, varied landscapes and endless sandy beaches.

Apart from Mediterranean destinations, a few long-haul destinations are also part of the flight only programme. For example, TUI Belgium flies twice a week to the Dominican Republic.

In order to give guests a good orientation and provide them with the most relevant useful information on their destination, TUI Belgium has made its own assessment of destinations. Each region is categorised on the basis of detailed information on the incidence of infection, hospitalisation rates, vaccination rates, regional variations etc. TUI Belgium also takes into account additional information provided to us by the local services at the destination or directly by customers.