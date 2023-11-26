300 Belgians still stranded in the Dominican Republic and Jamaica due to a faulty TUI fly Belgium plane

Travellers, expecting return flights from Punta Cana and Montego Bay to Brussels on TUI fly Belgium flight TB165, faced a nightmare as their aircraft, a Boeing 787-8 registered OO-LOE, failed after a layover in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Attempts to repair the plane with sent parts failed. TUI fly struggled to find a replacement aircraft, leaving passengers stuck for over two days.

Communication with TUI was problematic, forcing travellers to create their own WhatsApp group for updates. The tense atmosphere grew as work commitments loomed. The airline promised compensation of 600 euros per passenger and provided accommodation but struggled to provide a definitive solution.

Despite ongoing efforts, including arranging an all-inclusive hotel stay, TUI fly remained unable to secure a replacement plane. Passengers, including those needing medication, were stranded for days before a potential solution was finally announced, though no exact departure timeline was confirmed.