200 TUIfly Belgium passengers stranded at Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, after technical issue with their Boeing 787-8

Approximately 200 TUIfly Belgium passengers scheduled to fly from Punta Cana to Brussels were left stranded as their flight, TB165 (to be operated by Boeing 787-8 reg. OO-LOE), was abruptly cancelled Thursday evening (23 November) due to technical issues with the aircraft’s braking equipment.

After enduring hours of uncertainty and minimal information at the airport, passengers were informed via SMS that their flight was postponed to the following day due to the necessary repair part being unavailable in the Dominican Republic and needing to be sourced from London.

Despite the inconvenience, affected passengers are entitled to compensation of up to 600 euros due to the significant delay exceeding 4 hours for a flight of over 3,500 km.