TUI Airline implements machine learning to cut fuel burn on climb-out

TUI Airline has fully implemented the SITA OptiClimb® solution across all five of its airlines to reduce fuel consumption during the climb-out phase of flights, aligning with the group’s sustainability goals.

This technology utilises predictive analytics and machine learning, using tail-specific performance models, 4D weather forecasts, and operational flight plans to predict fuel burn scenarios. It provides customised climb speeds and acceleration levels for each aircraft to optimise fuel efficiency without compromising flight times. By reducing fuel consumption, TUI Airline aims to lower emissions in line with industry targets.

SITA estimates that if all airlines adopted this technology, it could save approximately 5.6 million tonnes of carbon annually. In 2022, the partial deployment of SITA OptiClimb® saved TUI Airline around 4,500 tonnes of fuel and 14,000 tonnes of carbon. This initiative is part of TUI Group’s commitment to reducing emissions, with a specific target of reducing emissions from TUI Airline by 24 percent by 2030.