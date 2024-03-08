TUI Airline clinches fourth consecutive “Europe’s Leading Charter Airline” award

TUI Airline solidifies its position as a high-flyer in the industry by securing the prestigious title of “Europe’s Leading Charter Airline” for the fourth consecutive year at the World Travel Award Gala in Berlin. The accolade, presented on Wednesday evening, recognises TUI Airline’s exceptional service and travel experience provided by its more than 8,000 colleagues.

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Marco Ciomperlik, Chief Airline Officer of TUI Group, emphasised the award as motivation to continually enhance services for an even better travel experience. TUI Airline’s commitment and achievements in the charter aviation sector set a benchmark, as acknowledged by Graham E. Cooke, Founder of World Travel Awards.

Flight attendants Barbara Fromme and Julia Täger accepted the award on behalf of TUI Airline, highlighting the airline’s ongoing dedication to excellence. The World Travel Awards, established in 1993, are globally recognised as a seal of quality, with winners serving as industry benchmarks for outstanding achievements in the tourism sector.