Woman dies on TUI flight from Tenerife to Glasgow after taking seriously ill

On a TUI flight from Tenerife to Glasgow, a female passenger suffered a cardiac arrest mid-flight, leading to an emergency landing at Funchal Airport in Madeira. Despite efforts by medical crews on the ground, the passenger passed away.

On 29 December, TUI Airways flight BY1573 from Tenerife South to Glasgow, operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 registered G-TUMP, diverted to Funchal, Madeira, after a passenger was reported seriously ill. However, medical crews on the ground were unable to save the life of the woman.

The plane was scheduled to resume its route to Glasgow later that evening, but Flightradar24 does not report it to have taken off.