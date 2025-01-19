TUI Airways plane collides with snack van at Aberdeen Airport, causing delays

A TUI Airways Boeing 737-800 registered G-TAWH collided with a catering van at Aberdeen International Airport on Friday after landing from Tenerife as flight BY1519. The crash, which occurred around 14:00, left visible damage to the plane’s wing, though no injuries were reported.

Passengers noted a jolt during the incident, and one described a crack in the wing. The flight experienced a 30-minute delay before passengers could disembark, as the plane remained on the tarmac without communication from the cockpit regarding the crash.

The plane was scheduled to return to Tenerife one hour after arrival in Aberdeen, but did not depart until the next morning, after all safety checks were completed.