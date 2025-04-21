TUI Airways flight to UK aborted at Melbourne-Orlando Airport after mechanical failure; 350 passengers safe

TUI Airways flight BY601 bound for Birmingham, England (Boeing 787-9 registered G-TUIN), was aborted late Friday night at Melbourne-Orlando International Airport (MLB) after a mechanical error caused the aeroplane to veer off a taxiway, collapsing its right main landing gear.

An alarm triggered in the cockpit prompted emergency response. All 350 passengers were unharmed, bused to the terminal, and taken to hotels.

Officials, including Melbourne’s mayor, praised the swift response of airport crews and first responders.

TUI Airways 787 veers off the taxiway after exiting the runway at Melbourne-Orlando International Airport, leading to the aircraft becoming stuck off the paved surface. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, Flight 601 was preparing to depart for Birmingham, England,… pic.twitter.com/qn6dDgZ4Az — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) April 20, 2025