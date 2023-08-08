TUI Airways flight from Italy to UK makes detour to Tunisia to deliver part for another plane

Passengers on a TUI Airways flight from Lamezia Terme, Italy, to London Gatwick, UK, were unexpectedly diverted to northern Africa, specifically Enfidha-Hammamet Airport in Tunisia. The diversion was due to the airline needing to deliver a part for another plane (flight BY529) that had a technical issue and required engineering support.

London Gatwick (LGW)-bound TUI Airways flight BY4651 operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 registered G-TUMS was already two hours late on departure from Lamezia Terme (SUF). It was further delayed by another two hours as the plane remained on the tarmac in Enfidha (NBE) for about an hour to refuel and deliver the required equipment. Arrival in Gatwick was four hours after schedule.

Passengers were offered a complimentary drink and are entitled to claim compensation for the delay under the EU261’s flight-delay compensation rule.

Thanks to the timely delivery of a spare part in Enfidha, TUI Airways flight BY529 (Enfidha-Manchester, Boeing 737-800 reg. G-TAWJ) was only half an hour late.