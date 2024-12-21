TUI Airways flight attendant hospitalised after falling through door at East Midlands Airport

On December 16, a TUI flight attendant suffered serious injuries after falling through an aircraft door at East Midlands Airport. The employee mistakenly opened the door, assuming the stairs were still attached, and fell onto the tarmac. She was quickly transported to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham for treatment.

The East Midlands Ambulance Service responded promptly, dispatching an ambulance, a paramedic, and an air ambulance. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has launched an inquiry into the incident, gathering evidence to determine what went wrong.

Simon Hinchley, Chief Operations Officer at East Midlands Airport, expressed support for the injured crew member, stating the airport will fully cooperate with the investigation.