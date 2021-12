The decision was taken because of disruption caused by the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano

TUI Airways has cancelled all flights up to and including 10 February 2022. The next scheduled flight is on 17 February 2022. All affected customers are being offered a full refund or the opportunity to rebook.

Flights to the other Canary Islands are going ahead, so Brits with bookings to Tenerife, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura will not be affected.