TUI Airways Boeing 787-9 collides with runway vehicle in Barbados: no injuries reported

A TUI Airways Boeing 787-9 registered G-TUIJ, scheduled to operate flight BY21 on 7 March from Barbados to London Gatwick with 342 passengers and crew, collided with a runway vehicle at Grantley Adams International Airport in Bridgetown.

The incident occurred while the aircraft was parked, and technical teams promptly responded. Fortunately, there were no casualties, and passengers were disembarked, awaiting alternative transportation.

Most passengers eventually left Barbados the next day (8 March) on a smaller TUI Airways Boeing 787-8 registered G-TUID and arrived in Gatwick with a delay of more than 28 hours. The damaged aircraft returned to London on 9 March as ferry flight TOM908P.

An investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the collision and assign responsibility.