TUI Airways (UK) aircraft suffers bird strike; safely returns to London Gatwick

On 5 February, a TUI Airways Boeing 737 MAX 8 (registered G-TUMP) departed London Gatwick, United Kingdom destination Sal Airport, Cape Verde. Shortly after take-off, two swans smashed into the aircraft’s nose and cockpit windows. 

At 1,000 feet, the pilots discontinued the climb and alerted air traffic control. The decision was quickly made to return to London Gatwick airport.

After landing, a tug escorted the aircraft back to the gate, after which the 189 passengers safely left the aircraft. A post-flight inspection revealed significant damage.

