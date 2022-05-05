Leisure, travel and tourism company TUI (Belgium) launches very original online campaign

The Belgian department of travel and airline company TUI has come up with an original online campaign to highlight their Summer 2022 start.

Tomorrow a bus will travel through Belgium and will stop at three different places. If you – together with your partner or travel companion – are able to get on this bus, you will fly to a sunny destination in the afternoon.

“Get your suitcase ready, go to bed early, prepare your passport and check TUI’s social media channels tomorrow for hints and tips,” the holiday airline writes on social media.

A nice marketing campaign but there is a small catch: can you take a holiday in the short term? is your passport still valid ? and last but not least: how will your boss react? 😀

To be continued tomorrow!