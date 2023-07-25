Forest fires on Rhodes: TUI Group deploys additional aircraft to bring affected guests back early to their home countries

Travel group continues with more than 300 service staff on the island – round-the-clock care for affected guests
TUI has extended its support for holidaymakers affected by the devastating forest fires on the island of Rhodes. Early on Monday morning, six additional TUI planes flew guests, TUI customers as well as others, from Germany and the UK back home. The TUI planes brought holidaymakers safely back to Hanover, Frankfurt and Stuttgart and in the UK to London-Gatwick, Birmingham and Manchester. In addition, another TUI flight will take Danish guests back to Billund.
Thomas Ellerbeck, member of TUI’s Group Executive Committee: “Our colleagues continue to work around the clock to support the affected guests. During the night we have also sent six available aircraft from our fleet directly to Rhodes to pick up guests and fly them back to their home countries. Further operations have already been implemented and are planned, we are informing our guests on site and organising all necessary steps.”
Since the weekend, more than 300 service staff in south-eastern Rhodes have been ensuring the safety of TUI guests and providing them with replacement accommodation, food and drinks.
TUI has reassessed the current situation due to the continuing challenging situation caused by the forest fires on Rhodes. To ensure the safety of guests and to be able to offer them a trouble-free holiday period, the following measures have been taken:
- All bookings of TUI holidays to Rhodes will be cancelled up to and including Friday, 28 July 2023. No guests will be taken to the island up to and including Friday, however, aircraft will fly out empty to Rhodes so scheduled inbound flights will take place to bring guests back to their home countries. Guests with bookings whose holidays start in the coming days up to and including Sunday, 30 July 2023, can rebook for other destinations or cancel their trip free of charge. We therefore encourage customers with a planned holiday to Rhodes in the coming days, to switch to other destinations.
- All bookings of TUI holidays to the south-eastern part of the island will also be cancelled up to and including Sunday, 30 July 2023 (see list of affected hotels).
For further information, affected holidaymakers are asked to contact TUI. The group is in contact with the local authorities on Rhodes, the South Aegean region and with the Greek government in Athens. On Monday morning, TUI deployed six additional aircraft to bring holidaymakers from Germany and the UK back to their home countries.
The group had around 39,000 guests on the island, 7,800 of whom were affected by the situation. They were taken to other locations on the island and are staying in hotels or accommodations designated by the local authorities. More than 300 service staff in south-eastern Rhodes for the safety of TUI guests and provide them with replacement accommodation, food and drinks. The situation on the ground is constantly evolving and changing and is regularly reassessed by the travel group.
List of affected hotels in the southeastern part of Rhodes:
Kiotari
- Absolute Kiotari Resort
- Boutique 5 Hotel & Spa
- Gonos Villa
- LABRANDA Kiotari Miraluna
- Lindian Village
- Lindos Imperial Resort & Spa
- Mayia Exclusive Resort & Spa
- Mitsis Hotel Rodos Village
- Mitsis Rodos Maris Resort and Spa
- Princess Andriana Resort & Spa
- Princess Sun Hotel
- Rodos Princess Beach Hotel
Gennadin
- TUI Blue Sensatori
- Ambelia Hotel (ex. Zenith Seaside Hotel)
- Gennadi Grand
Plimiri
- Magic Life
- Atrium Prestige
Lardos
- Amaryllis Hotel Lardos
- Lindos Princess
- Cosmos Maris
Lindos
- AquaGrand of Lindos exclusive deluxe resort
- Eleni Studios
- Rafael Studios
- Lindos View
- Mitsis Lindos Memories Hotel
Pefkoi
- Amfitriti Hotel and Studios
- Evi Studios
- Finas Hotel and Apartments
- Hotel Ziakis
- Island Blue Hotel
- Lindia Thalassa Resort
- Pefki Islands
- Pefkos Village Resort
- Stella
- White Olive Premium Lindos
Vlicha
- Lindos Blu
- Lindos Grand Resort & Spa
- Lindos Mare
- Lindos Royal
- Lindos Village Resort & Spa
- Lindos White Hotel & Suites
- TUI BLUE Lindos Bay