Forest fires on Rhodes: TUI Group deploys additional aircraft to bring affected guests back early to their home countries

Travel group continues with more than 300 service staff on the island – round-the-clock care for affected guests

TUI has extended its support for holidaymakers affected by the devastating forest fires on the island of Rhodes. Early on Monday morning, six additional TUI planes flew guests, TUI customers as well as others, from Germany and the UK back home. The TUI planes brought holidaymakers safely back to Hanover, Frankfurt and Stuttgart and in the UK to London-Gatwick, Birmingham and Manchester. In addition, another TUI flight will take Danish guests back to Billund.

Thomas Ellerbeck, member of TUI’s Group Executive Committee: “Our colleagues continue to work around the clock to support the affected guests. During the night we have also sent six available aircraft from our fleet directly to Rhodes to pick up guests and fly them back to their home countries. Further operations have already been implemented and are planned, we are informing our guests on site and organising all necessary steps.”

Since the weekend, more than 300 service staff in south-eastern Rhodes have been ensuring the safety of TUI guests and providing them with replacement accommodation, food and drinks.

TUI has reassessed the current situation due to the continuing challenging situation caused by the forest fires on Rhodes. To ensure the safety of guests and to be able to offer them a trouble-free holiday period, the following measures have been taken: