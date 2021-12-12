TUI Airways saves hundreds of British families stranded in Lapland with delivery of Covid tests

While Santa Claus might make deliveries from Lapland, a special TUI package to the snowy destination has saved the holidays of some families.

After the UK’s travel rules were changed, tens of thousands of Lapland visitors faced being stranded in Finland. Before arriving in the UK, travellers must take a PCR test, starting at 04:00 on 7 December.

TUI had 2,500 customers in Lapland, with many more expected to fly out to Finland this week for a winter vacation. The airline thus sent an empty plane with 3,500 tests from Birmingham to Rovaniemi in Lapland.

The tests were carried out by the airline to assist customers in complying with the new restrictions, which apply to anyone over the age of 12.

“Families plan all year for their magical trips to Lapland with dreams of meeting Santa, husky sleighing, and feeding the reindeer,” said Richard Sofer, TUI UK’s commercial and business development director. “It’s our job to make their dreams come true, and our Christmas elves, as always, are on hand to ensure they get to see all of Lapland’s magical sights.”

Guests travelling to Lapland after the rules have changed must arrange for their own pre-departure tests.

The cost of a round trip to Lapland from Birmingham, according to The Independent, would have been around £30,000.

“We were delighted to help our customers in Lapland by providing tests for them in the resort so they could return home to the UK,” a TUI spokesperson told The Independent.

Source: Brinkwire