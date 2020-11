Trujet ATR 72-500 suffers right main gear collapse during landing mishap

On 16 November, a Trujet ATR 72-500 (registered VT-TMM) operated domestic flight 2T-543 between Belgaum and Mysore (India). During landing at Mysore Airport, however, the aircraft touched down hard and went around. The pilots then decided to divert to Chennai.

Just after landing at Chennai Airport, the aircraft’s right main gear collapsed, resulting in substantial damage to the aircraft. Nobody got injured in the mishap.

Trujet is an Indian regional airline based at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

Following images and footage appeared on social media, the aircraft used to fly for Jet Airways, the new owner didn’t do much paintwork:

