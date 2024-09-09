Several injured as Trigana Air plane skids off runway in Indonesia’s Papua

A Trigana Air ATR 42-500 aircraft (registered PK-YSP) carrying 48 people, including 42 passengers and six crew members, operated domestic flight IL292 from Serui in the remote Yapen Islands to Jayapura-Sentani, both in Papua, Indonesia. The plane skidded off the runway after an aborted takeoff from Runway 28.

During the aborted takeoff, the aircraft veered to the left and went off the side of the runway. It continued about 20 metres on rough terrain causing the main gear to collapse. Several passengers sustained injuries, and all were taken to a hospital for checkups.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident to prevent future occurrences. The region’s challenging mountainous terrain and frequent poor weather make aviation particularly risky in Papua, which relies heavily on air transport.

In 2015, a Trigana Air crash in Papua resulted in 54 fatalities.