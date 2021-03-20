Trigana Air Boeing 737-400 suffers right main gear failure and runway excursion on landing at Jakarta

On 20 March, a Trigana Air Boeing 737-400 (registered PK-YSF) operated a cargo flight between Jakarta Halim and Makassar, Indonesia. Just after departure at Jakarta Airport, however, the pilots suffered a technical issue with the aircraft’s right main landing gear.

The decision was made to return to Jakarta. The aircraft landed on the left main gear, nose gear and right engine pod. Shortly after, the aircraft skidded off the runway and came to a stop with all gears collapsed. None of the four crew members was injured.

Following footage and images appeared on social media:

Trigana Boeing 737-400 (PK-YSF, built 1988) took substantial damage when the right main gear gave way on landing at Jakarta-Halim Airport (WIHH), Indonesia. No injuries reported. Earlier the flight turned back to Halim apparently due to technical issues. @GerryS @flightaware pic.twitter.com/3uumDqlvm7 — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) March 20, 2021

The airline holds a terrible safety record: