Trigana Air Boeing 737-400 suffers right main gear failure and runway excursion on landing at Jakarta

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
207

On 20 March, a Trigana Air Boeing 737-400 (registered PK-YSF) operated a cargo flight between Jakarta Halim and Makassar, Indonesia. Just after departure at Jakarta Airport, however, the pilots suffered a technical issue with the aircraft’s right main landing gear. 

The decision was made to return to Jakarta. The aircraft landed on the left main gear, nose gear and right engine pod. Shortly after, the aircraft skidded off the runway and came to a stop with all gears collapsed. None of the four crew members was injured.

Following footage and images appeared on social media:

The airline holds a terrible safety record:

Trigana Air Boeing 737 freighter makes hard landing at Wamena Airport, Indonesia (2016)

Trigana Air Service Boeing 737 freighter suffers damage to left wing during botched landing

Trigana Air Boeing 737-300 receives damage to its undercarriage during runway excursion

 

