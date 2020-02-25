Trigana Air Boeing 737-300 receives damage to its undercarriage during runway excursion

On 25 February, a Trigana Air Boeing 737-300 (PK-YSG) operated a domestic flight in Indonesia, but received damage to its undercarriage in a runway excursion upon landing at Jayapura Sentani Airport. The four crew members were able to safely escape.

As the runway was blocked, a number of arriving and departing traffic wasn’t able to operate. Airport authorities removed the 737 from the runway.

The Indonesian civil aviation authorities (Komite Nasional Keselamatan Transportasi – KNKT) launched an investigation into the mishap.

Until 2005, the aircraft operated for Piedmont, US Air (US Airways). In 2006, the 737 was converted to a freighter before operating for TNT Airways (OO-TNH) and Swiftair (EC-LTO)

