Indonesian airline TransNusa first non-Chinese airline to receive COMAC ARJ21-700s

Preparations are underway in China to hand over the first Comac ARJ-21 for export to Indonesian domestic airline TransNusa.

The arrival comes as a result of an order placed in January 2021 by China’s Everbright Group, a subsidiary of China Aircraft Leasing Company (CALC) which ordered 30 ARJ21-700 regional airliners from Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) with an option for another 30 aircraft.

The aircraft will be leased through AVIC Leasing to TransNusa from Indonesia. Deliveries should be completed by 2026.

The airline used to operate as a regional carrier that focused on routes to the eastern part of the country and remote areas. Impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the airline temporarily stopped all its operations by September 2020. The remaining fleet was transferred back to lessors since then. The new ARJ-21s to be delivered along with an Airbus A320neo will be used to transform the business model from a regional airline into a low-cost airline.

Everbright is part of China Aircraft Leasing (CALC) which currently has 137 aircraft.