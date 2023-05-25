Transavia to cancel 210 more flights in July and August

Transavia, the budget airline of the Air France KLM Group, has announced the cancellation of 210 more flights scheduled for July and August, in addition to the previously cancelled 335 flights for May and June. The affected flights are round-trip routes between Amsterdam Schiphol Airport or Eindhoven Airport and destinations such as Alicante, Athens, Faro, Malaga, Marrakesh, Reykjavik, and Valencia.

The cancellations represent less than 2 percent of Transavia’s total flights, but they could potentially affect around 89,000 passengers based on the 189-seat capacity of each flight.

The airline cited a shortage of available aircraft as the reason for the cancellations, including unforeseen maintenance issues with two of their planes and difficulties in obtaining certification for four Boeing 737 aircraft from Blue Air, a bankrupt Romanian airline.

Transavia stated that affected passengers were notified, and alternatives were offered, while emphasizing that only flights listed in their online overview of cancellations would be affected. Passengers not notified and with flights not listed can assume their flights will proceed as scheduled.