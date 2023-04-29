Transavia cancels more flights in May and June and is sued by 2000 passengers for cancellations

Transavia, the low-cost airline of the Air France-KLM group, has announced more flight cancellations for May and June due to problems with aircraft, caused by a shortage of equipment.

The airline had previously cancelled 5% of its flights in April and May due to the same issue, with at least 2,000 passengers suing for compensation over cancelled flights.

Transavia hopes to avoid informing passengers of cancellations at the last minute and plans to rebook or offer alternatives where possible. The airline does not expect to resolve its equipment problems in the next two months.

Cancellations are also affecting flights from Brussels Airport.