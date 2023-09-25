Transavia begins trial of in-seat ordering

Dutch low-cost carrier Transavia has initiated a three-month trial of the AirFi box, aiming to create a “Mall in the Sky” experience for passengers. The trial, conducted on Transavia’s Boeing 737 aircraft at Rotterdam The Hague Airport, allows passengers to access in-flight entertainment content and order food and beverages directly from their seats via personal mobile devices.

AirFi, the provider of this service, will assess factors such as passengers’ willingness to pay and conversion rates during the trial to optimise the platform for the airline. The trial also includes offering a variety of new-release films for purchase through the AirFi streaming platform.

Transavia, a subsidiary of Air France-KLM, operates approximately 85 weekly flights from Rotterdam to various European and Moroccan destinations. AirFi and Transavia have a well-established partnership, with the airline already using AirFi’s Connected Crew platform for onboard sales.

Job Heimerikx, AirFi’s CEO, expressed excitement about collaborating with Transavia and their commitment to enhancing passenger experiences while boosting ancillary revenues. This trial builds on AirFi’s existing work with the Air France-KLM Group, including projects with KLM Cityhopper and KLM’s Boeing 747 aircraft.