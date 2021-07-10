U.S. NTSB releases underwater images of ditched Transair Boeing 737-200

The United States NTSB released underwater images of the crashed Transair Boeing 737-200 freighter (registered N810TA) lying on the ocean floor in a depth of about 600 ft (200 m). The forward fuselage and one engine broke away during the water landing. On 3 July, the aircraft ditched on return to Honolulu, Hawaii.

A few minutes after take-off, the aircraft returned to Honolulu Airport but ditched about two miles off the coast of Kalaeloa Airport.

According to social media, the two pilots experienced problems with both engines, leaving the aircraft without engine power. The crew experienced difficulties maintaining altitude while returning to Honolulu.

The United States coast guard and the Honolulu fire department rescued the two pilots.