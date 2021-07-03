Transair Boeing 737-200 freighter ditches on return to Honolulu Airport

On 2 July, a Transair Boeing 737-200 freighter (registered N810TA) operated flight T4810 between Honolulu Airport and Kahului, Hawaii, United States. A few minutes after take-off, the aircraft returned to Honolulu Airport. But ditched about two miles off the coast of Kalaeloa Airport. 

According to social media, the two pilots experienced problems with both engines, leaving the aircraft without engine power. The crew experienced difficultes maintaining altitude while returning to Honolulu.

The United States coast guard and the Honolulu fire department rescued the two pilots.

